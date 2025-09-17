New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan is set to play Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the biopic titled 'Maa Vande', directed by Kranthi Kumar CH, the actor said on Wednesday on the occasion of the PM's 75th birthday.

The film is produced by Veer Reddy M.

Announcing the film, Mukundan posted on Instagram, "I'm humbled to share that I will be portraying the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi ji, in the upcoming film Maa Vande, directed by @kranthikumarch and produced by @maavandemovie. Having grown up in Ahmedabad, I first knew him as my Chief Minister during my childhood. Years later, in April 2023, I had the privilege of meeting him in person, a moment that left an indelible mark on me."

"As an actor, stepping into this role is overwhelming yet deeply inspiring. His political journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, but in this film, we aim to explore the man beyond the statesman, especially his profound bond with his mother, who shaped his character and spirit" Mukundan said.

Unni also recalled how his meeting with PM Modi left a profound impact on him.

"From my own interaction with him, two words of him have stayed with me through life's trials. In Gujarati, he said: 'Jhookvanu Nahi', which means 'Never Bow Down'. Those words have been a source of strength and resolve for me ever since," the actor wrote.

'Maa Vande' is planned as a pan Indian release in every major Indian language. It will also be released in other countries.

"On this special occasion, I join the nation in wishing our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi ji, a very Happy 75th Birthday. @narendramodi @kranthikumarch @maavandemovie," Mukundan said in his post.

'Maa Vande' will be directed by Kranthi Kumar and is backed by Veer Reddy M. (ANI)

