Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer multi-lingual sci-fi movie, tentatively titled Project K, will release in theatres on January 12 next year, the makers announced on Saturday. Filmmaker Nag Ashwin, known for helming the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati, is directing the film. Production company Vyjayanthi Movies shared the release date of the movie on Twitter on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

"12-1-24 it is! #ProjectK Happy Mahashivratri," the post read. The film also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies, is backing the project which marks the 50th year of the production house.

Bachchan and Padukone have previously starred in filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's 2015 comedy drama Piku.