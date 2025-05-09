Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI): The upcoming horror thriller of Pranav Mohanlal, son of actor Mohanlal, has finally got a title. The movie is titled 'Dies Irae'.

The 'Bramayugam' makers have come up with another horror thriller, and this time they are collaborating with Pranav Mohanlal for the film.

Also Read | 'For My Sons, I Speak': Aarti Ravi's Explosive Statement Slams Ravi Mohan After His Public Outing With Rumoured GF Kenishaa Francis.

It is written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan.

The actor shared the motion poster of the film on his Instagram handle.

Also Read | Miss World 2025 To Be Held in Hyderabad on May 10; Beauty Pageant Hosted in India for 2nd Time.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJbESRGRCnP/

As per Variety, the principal photography has been wrapped, and the project is currently in post-production.

The studio's previous effort, 2024 monochrome period horror film "Bramayugam," starring Malayalam-language cinema superstar Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan and Sidharth Bharathan, directed by Sadasivan, was a box office success.

The film is produced under the banner of Night Shift Studios.

"With 'Bramayugam,' we were able to draw global attention to what Indian-horror thrillers could achieve. 'Dies Irae' is the next step in this pursuit. Pranav Mohanlal is set to leave an indelible footprint on this genre," says Chakravarthy Ramachandra, founder and producer of Night Shift Studios, as quoted by Variety.

While specific plot details remain under wraps, director Sadasivan hints that viewers can expect something distinctly different from his previous work.

"Compared to my previous films, 'Dies Irae' explores a diametrically opposite emotional spectrum which connects to the new generation," he says.

"While it stays true to the horror-thriller space, it's a very different beast in terms of narrative style and mood," added director Sadasivan as quoted by Variety.

A worldwide theatrical release is slated for later this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)