Actor Ravi Mohan, formerly known as Jayam Ravi, separated from his wife Aarti Ravi in 2024, with the couple subsequently filing for divorce. Media reports suggest Ravi Mohan has since moved on romantically, allegedly dating singer Kenishaa Francis. The rumoured couple recently made headlines after appearing together at producer Ishari Ganesh’s daughter’s wedding in Chennai, sparking widespread speculation. Jayam Ravi Announces Separation From Wife Aarti After 15 Years, ‘Siren’ Actor Issues Statement Confirming Split.

Seemingly in response to this public appearance, Ravi Mohan’s estranged wife has now shared a poignant statement on Instagram, captioned "For my sons, I speak." Her post details the emotional turmoil she and their children - Aarav and Ayaan - have endured since their separation.

Aarti Ravi accused the actor of abandoning his familial responsibilities, stating: "The man I stood beside for 18 years has walked away—not just from me, but from his duties." She revealed she has shouldered the entirety of their children’s daily needs alone - "Every book, every meal, every tear at night held by me" - while claiming Ravi Mohan has provided neither emotional nor financial support.

Aarti also shockingly disclosed that the family now faces eviction from their home, a move she alleges Ravi Mohan initiated through the bank. "I am called a gold digger," she wrote, "but if that were true, I’d have protected myself sooner. I chose love over calculation." She pleaded with the media not to call her an 'ex-wife' since the legal proceedings for their divorce are still underway. Jayam Ravi’s Wife Aarti Ravi Claims Her Words on Divorce Were Misinterpreted, Issues Clarification in New Statement.

Read Aarti Ravi's Statement on Ravi Mohan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aarti Ravi (@aarti.ravi)

Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi, daughter of film producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, married in 2009. Their separation last year was confirmed by Ravi Mohan in a public statement, which Aarti later countered, expressing dismay at his decision to disclose their private marital struggles.

