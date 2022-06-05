Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja, who are busy celebrating their 'babymoon' in Italy have taken to Instagram, giving a glimpse of their dreamy vacation. The couple, currently busy soaking up the Tuscan sun, has never shied away from PDA on Instagram.

Sharing a beautiful video on her Instagram story, the Neerja actor thanked her husband for the holiday. Sonam who is pregnant with her first child wrote "Love You @Anandahuja Thank You for organizing the best baby moon".

Her husband then took to his Instagram and complimented her for entering her third-trimester saying "@sonamkapoor for being such a graceful pregnant person! Last stretch now!"

Soon to be parents, Anand and Sonam announced that they are expecting their first child in March earlier this year. The couple shared mesmerizing pictures on their social media accounts and wrote "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

The couple got married in May 2018 and has been fans' favorite ever since. Last month, they also celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. Wishing the glamourous diva on social media, Anand shared beautiful pictures on Instagram and wrote "..the most giving, selfless, generous person in the world. Only kindness and wholeness in your soul. @sonamkapoor ... you inspire me every day. Happy anniversary my #EverydayPhenomenal."

On the work front, Sonam will next be seen in Blind starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. The film is a remake of a 2011 Korean film of the same name. The cast wrapped up shooting in February 2021. (ANI)

