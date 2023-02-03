Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Hitting the gym, Preity Zinta shared a motivational post on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Preity captioned the frame saying, "Back in the gym doing Pilates after ages. It does not matter how fit you are - you stop working out and it's back to square one. Here's to being more consistent this year & being healthy, fit & flexible."

A few days back Preity celebrated her 48th birthday. Taking to Twitter, Preity shared an adorable post. Her tweet said, "Thank you everyone for all the wonderful birthday wishes. I am truly grateful & humbled. It's nice to be home & spend my birthday with my family. Nothing beats sloppy kisses, splashy baths, baby babble & first steps.. Wish you all loads of love, light and happiness always,"

Apart from being an actor, Preity is also the proud co-owner of the IPL cricket team Punjab Kings. She has found her new love in gardening and keeps on posting the videos on her social media.

The 'Veer Zaara' actor became a mother in 2021.

Announcing the birth of her children via surrogacy, Preity in 2021 wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

Preity and Gene Goodenough tied the knot on February 29, 2016, in an intimate ceremony in the US. (ANI)

