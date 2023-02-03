Deepti Naval is an amazing actress. Her acts in movies like Chashme Budoor, Katha and others have made many a fan of hers. The simplicity of her presence in movies used to attract many. That was her charm. By being just the way she is not just in real life but in movies too, she has managed to carve a fan following who swears by her acting prowess and personality. She is also one of those women who inspire others to believe in self-love. These days, whenever we see her on the screen, we want to see more of her. Deepti Naval Birthday Special: Did You Know The Veteran Actress Made A Self-Portrait As A Pregnant Nun?.

On her birthday today, let's talk about the cameos or extended special appearances of Deepti Naval we wish were full-fledged roles.

Aurangzeb

Naval played late Rishi Kapoor's wife who only believes in protecting her family, particularly her husband. She was simply amazing in the film but we so wanted to see more of her here. If you don't understand why check out this deleted scene

Bang Bang!

The ending scene was quite heart-tugging in this film when Hrithik Roshan returns home to his parents. Deepti Naval is his mother. We wonder why did she agree to do just that bit in the film. Probably a spin off on her can tell us how a mother who lost her eldest son waited for her youngest to come back home.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Naval played Farhan Akhtar's mother who has moved on in her life and wants her son to accept the fact about his father who abandoned them. The scene where she is explaining life to him is so fascinating. Zoya Akhtar could have easily extended that role a bit more to add some more depth to the character. Naseeruddin Shah's character gets that, she doesn't! 10 Years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif and Others Reunite to Celebrate a Decade of Zoya Akhtar Directorial (Watch Video).

NH10

Naval as Ammaji was heartless and brutal. We so wished to see more of her in that because it's very rare to see Deepti Naval in a character that has such visible grey shades.

Tevar

Yet another bit of role that could have easily been given some more screen space. Naval in desi setups always looks so relatable.

