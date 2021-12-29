Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) "Bro Daddy", starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, will release on the streamer Disney+ Hotstar.

The Malayalam language film is billed as a fun family drama and marks Sukumaran's second directorial venture after 2019's "Lucifer".

Also Read | Rubina Dilaik Gets Furious Over Internet User For Badly Editing Her Picture.

Disney+ Hotstar shared the first look of "Bro Daddy" on the streamer's Instagram page Wednesday.

"There's comedy, there's family drama. The name speaks for itself. #BroDaddy coming soon," the post read.

Also Read | Manoj Bajpayee Named as the Most Popular OTT Actors of 2021.

The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.

"Bro Daddy" marks the second collaboration between Mohanlal and Sukumaran after "Lucifer".

Written by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal, the upcoming film also stars Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin.

"Bro Daddy" is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)