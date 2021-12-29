Actor Manoj Bajpayee is the most popular OTT actor in India in 2021, according to an Ormax Media survey. In the survey, actor Manoj Bajpayee topped the list of the most popular OTT actors, followed by Pankaj Tripathi. Nawazuddin Siddiqui grabbed third place in the list, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who captivated audiences as 'Raji' in 'The Family Man 2', was fourth. The Family Man Season 2 Review: Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni’s Series Feels a Major Disappointment in Its Second Outing (LatestLY Exclusive).

Radhika Apte, Kay Kay Menon, Saif Ali Khan, Sushmita Sen, Jithendra Kumar, and Tamannah Bhatia bagged spots in the top ten OTT actors. Ormax Media took to Twitter to publish the results of the survey. Ray: Ranking All Shorts in Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal’s Netflix Series on Their Faithfulness to Satyajit Ray’s Stories They Are Based On (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

"Most popular OTT actors in India (Sep-Nov 2021): @BajpayeeManoj stays at no. 1, @kaykaymenon02 (no. 6), @thesushmitasen (no. 8), and @tamannaahspeaks (no. 10) make an entry in the Top 10 #OTT #Streaming."

