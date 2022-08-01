New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra, who has now been associated with UNICEF for almost a decade and a half, is currently in Poland to meet the Ukrainian refugees forced to flee Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "The situation in Ukraine is far from over... it is one of the largest human displacement crisis' in the world, both in size and scale! Please follow along for an intimate glimpse into the lives of the people directly affected by this war.@unicef."

Also Read | Amber Heard Sells Her Yuva Valley Home for Over a Million Dollars After Losing Defamation Trial Against Johnny Depp.

She also dropped a video in which she is seen talking about how the Russian invasion has affected the lives of people, especially children and women.

Priyanka's post has garnered several likes and comments. Many hailed Priyanka for her support.

Also Read | Chiranjeevi Wants This Part Removed From His 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Interview With Aamir Khan (Watch Video).

"God bless you Priyanka. Thank you for extending your support," a social media user commented.

"Your support means a lot," another one wrote.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves. Ukraine has accused Russia of atrocities and brutality against civilians since its invasion and said it has identified more than 10,000 possible war crimes. Russia denies targeting civilians. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)