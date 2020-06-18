Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Entertainment News | Priyanka Chopra Pays Tribute to Soldiers Killed in Ladakh Face-off

Agency News ANI| Jun 18, 2020 10:04 AM IST
Entertainment News | Priyanka Chopra Pays Tribute to Soldiers Killed in Ladakh Face-off
New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who were killed in clashes with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan valley.

The 'Fashion' actor who is currently living in America with her singer husband Nick Jonas took to Twitter to extend support to the families of the fallen soldiers.

"My heart goes out to the soldiers and their families. May God give them the strength to cope with this irreparable loss," she tweeted.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops on Monday at Galwan Valley in Ladakh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

