Washington DC [US], June 18 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra's web series debut, which has been the talk of the town for quite some time is set for release soon, according to information the actor recently shared.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share the news that work on her web project 'Citadel' has "almost" wrapped up. Sharing a glimpse of her day on the set of the upcoming science fiction series, the actor gave details of the project.

In her Instagram Story, Priyanka showed a pink cart in the picture with a special note by her on the cast and crew of the project.

She captioned the post, "It's finally 'almost wrap' on Citadel after 18 months! The heat is on in Atlanta and I couldn't be more grateful for an amazing cast and crew but also ice cream!"

In another snap, she shared a picture of a delicious cupcake and gave a shout-out to the woman-owned business that made the pretty cupcakes on set. She wrote, "Ps - Great job, @taydoesitbetter. So great to see an independent female business owner in complete control. Try them out!!" Priyanka also added another hashtag for the series, "#AlmostWrapDay".

Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT Platform Amazon Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

Apart from 'Citadel', Priyanka also has a few other Hollywood Projects in her kitty. She will be seen in 'Ending Things' opposite Marvel star Anthony Mackie and an adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel 'Secret Daughter', which will be adapted by Shruti Ganguly. (ANI)

