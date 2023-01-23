Los Angeles (US), January 23 (ANI): Amid work and hassle, what could be a more relaxing way than spending some quality family time?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas treated her fans recently to some fresh family pictures, taken at a beach in Malibu, California.

Also Read | MasterChef India: Chef Garima Arora Asks Contestant to Prepare a Dish With 'No Fusion, or Confusion'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnvPtKuJrgg/?hl=en

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Priyanka posted three adorable family frames. The former 'Miss World' captioned it simply as 'Sunday.'

Also Read | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, After Talking to Shah Rukh Khan at 2 AM, Now Says ‘Still Don’t Know Much About Him, Barely Watched His Films’.

The first frame sees Priyanka, her husband Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas posing pretty for the camera. The 'Fashion' actor hid her little munchkin's face with an emoticon.

In the second frame, Priyanka snuggles her daughter while looking into the distance. And the third frame is another family picture, a long-shot frame.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter in May 2022. Priyanka became a mother through surrogacy.

Recently Priyanka was featured on a fashion cover with her daughter for an international magazine.

On the work front, she will be seen in Raj-Dk's directorial 'Citadel' along with Varun Dhawan. She has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaara' in her kitty.

Priyanka doesn't miss an opportunity to cheer for the Indian cinema. She recently attended SS Rajamouli and M M Keeravani's 'RRR' screening in Los Angles.

Taking to Instagram Story, Priyanka treated fans with a glimpse of her meeting with the RRR team. Sharing the stage with RRR team, she wrote, "Least I can do to contribute to this incredible Indian film's journey. Good luck and congratulations."

She tagged Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, Rahul Sipligunj in her post. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)