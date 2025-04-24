Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra always known for giving her fans a peek into her life, sharing snippets of her daily routine, both personal and professional.

In a recent treat for her followers, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her skincare routine, showcasing the steps she takes to maintain her glowing complexion in her busy schedule.

On Thursday, the 'Desi girl took to Instagram Stories and posted a picture where she applied a skin mask in a car.

She wrote, "Skin Care on the go....what's your skin care routine?"

Recently, Priyanka's trailer of 'Heads of State' has been unveiled.

The Prime Video film stars John Cena, Idris Elba, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead role.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, Heads of State is "about two government leaders who must set aside their rivalry to thwart a global conspiracy and save the world -- if they can work together," as per Deadline.

Elba plays UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke, with Cena as U.S. President. When the duo become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary -- who proves more than a match for the two leaders' security forces -- they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other. Along their journey to save the free world, they find a key ally in Noel Bisset, a brilliant MI6 agent played by Priyanka Chopra.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xXeC_2bxRRw

Billed as Air Force One meets Midnight Run, the film was written by Josh Appelbaum & Andre Nemec and Harrison Query, from a story by Query.

The film also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles. It will be released on July 2, 2025.

On the other hand, Priyanka will be honoured at the fourth annual Gold House Gala in May.

Besides Jon M. Chu, Megan Thee Stallion, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ang Lee will be felicitated, as per Variety.

Priyanka will receive the inaugural Global Vanguard Honor for her unprecedented 25-year career bridging Asian Pacific and Western cultures through acclaimed work across Hindi cinema and Hollywood, as well as her continual elevation of underrepresented voices. (ANI)

