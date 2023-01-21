A promotional event of Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming film Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh was on Friday disrupted by protesters, who claimed the movie undermines the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and glorifies his assassin Nathuram Godse. Written and directed by Santoshi, the film depicts the war of the two opposing ideologies between Gandhi and Godse. Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh: After Bitta Karate in The Kashmir Files, Actor Chinmay Mandlekar Returns to Play Godse for Rajkumar Santoshi’s Film.

During the press event, the protesters, who sat among the media personnel, waved black flags and shouted slogans like Mahatma Gandhi Zindabaad. They alleged that through the movie, Santoshi was trying to glorify Nathuram Godse, the man who killed Gandhi on January 30, 1948. According to a press release issued on behalf of the makers, police were called to avoid any unpleasant situation. Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh: Motion Poster of Rajkumar Santoshi’s Period Drama Out!

Santoshi said his film does not glorify Godse. "Once people see the film, they will understand what I am trying to convey through my film. I have equally given importance to both the historical characters in my films," the director said in a statement. Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh features Deepak Antani and Chinmay Mandlekar as Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse, respectively. Backed by Santoshi Productions LLP and PVR Pictures, the film is scheduled to be released on January 26.

