Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Wednesday said he is proud about his son Yug Devgan making his debut in the film industry with the upcoming movie "Karate Kid: Legends".

Ajay, 56, and Yug, 14, have lent their voices to the Hindi version of the Hollywood film "Karate Kid: Legends", starring Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, and Ben Wang.

For the Hindi version of the film, Ajay has dubbed for Chan, whereas Yug has lent his voice to Wang's character.

"I'm very proud. When he started dubbing, I was told they're using some of the takes from his rehearsals.

"He took the permission from the technicians and said to them, 'Can I make my father hear what I've dubbed on a WhatsApp call?' I felt so nice. He has dubbed very naturally. It sounds very real," the actor told reporters at the Hindi trailer launch of "Karate Kid: Legends" here.

On a lighter note, Ajay said Yug was so excited about working in films that he started "throwing tantrums, saying I'm working, I'm very tired, don't disturb me'."

When asked what advice he gave to Yug, Ajay replied, "Just be confident and go do it."

Yug said he initially found the process of dubbing "tricky".

"It was confusing for the first time," he said, adding that he often draws inspiration from his father in everything he does.

"I love him a lot. He keeps inspiring me."

Ajay, who is making his Hollywood voice debut with "Karate Kid: Legends", said dubbing for the movie was a "comfortable" experience.

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, "Karate Kid: Legends" is slated to release on May 30.

Both Ajay and Yug said they've been fans of the "Karate Kid" franchise.

"The first film came in the '80s. I've been following 'Karate Kid' (films) since then. I'm a fan of all of them. I've been a fan of Jackie Chan, he is a legend," the "Raid 2" star said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Yug added: "I've been a huge fan of 'Karate Kid'. I've been following it forever. I've watched all the films including the Jaden Smith one (the 2010 film, 'The Karate Kid'), 'Cobra Kai' (web series), and to get this one was exciting."

"Karate Kid: Legends" will be released in Indian theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

