Mumbai, May 14: The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has appealed to Indian film producers to reconsider choosing Turkey as a shooting destination, citing Turkey's growing support for Pakistan on matters affecting India's national interests. FWICE, the apex body representing 36 crafts of workers, technicians, and artists in the Indian media and entertainment industry, strongly urges all Indian film producers to reconsider choosing Turkey as a shooting destination in light of its growing support towards Pakistan on matters that deeply concern India's national interests, as per the press release shared by FWICE.

Following Turkey's support to Pakistan in attacks against India, FWICE has adhere to its belief of "Nation Comes first". FWICE has always stood firm in its belief that "Nation Comes First." In view of recent developments and Turkey's consistent positioning in support of Pakistan, which has raised concerns regarding national integrity and security, we believe it is not in the best interests of the Indian film industry to invest or collaborate in any form that could indirectly support or benefit such a nation. AICWA Announces Complete Boycott of Turkey for Film Shoots, Cultural Collaborations.

Turkey's stance has been noted not only diplomatically but also in numerous international forums, where it has taken stances that contradict India's sovereign interests. Turkey's stance has been observed not just diplomatically but also in various international forums, where it has taken positions contrary to India's sovereign interests. As an industry deeply rooted in Indian soil and culture, we cannot remain indifferent to actions that undermine our nation's dignity or security.

"We therefore appeal to all production houses, line producers, actors, directors, and crew members across the Indian film fraternity to stand in solidarity with the nation and boycott Turkey as a location for film shoots until such time that the country revisits its diplomatic stance and aligns with principles of mutual respect and non-interference," according to the press release. Ashok Pandit Urges Indian Film Industry To Boycott Turkey for Endorsing Pakistan-Sponsored Terrorism.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Ashoke Dubey, has called for a complete ban on Pakistani artists from working in India.This comes after a deadly terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. Tensions between India and Pakistan have risen sharply since the attack..

