Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI): Punjabi musician Talwiinder is all set to come up with a four-city tour this Halloween.

Kicking off in Ludhiana on October 4, continuing to Hyderabad on October 11, Mumbai's Dome SVP Stadium on October 31, and culminating in New Delhi on November 2, Talwiinder's gigs aim to offer a great experience to fans.

"Halloween has always been about creativity and self-expression. I can't wait to see everyone embrace their unique selves. This tour represents the freedom to be whoever you want to be, express yourself without limitations, and connect with others who share that passion for individuality. Let's make it an unforgettable night where we celebrate the beautiful misfits that we all are!" he said, according to a press note.

Mohit Bijlani, Co- Founder, Team Innovation stated, "We are thrilled to present this incredible Halloween tour with Talwiinder. This event will redefine Halloween concerts, transforming it into a celebration of creativity, community and connection."

"Talwiinder's artistry, renowned for its kinetic energy and boundary-pushing productions, promises a performance repertoire that resonates beyond the stage, inviting fans from across all ages to participate in shows," the press note said.

He will deliver "an electrifying setlist", featuring major hits like 'Khayaal', 'Wishes', 'Haseen', 'Nakhre', 'Dil Mera', 'Dhundala' and 'Funk Song.' (ANI)

