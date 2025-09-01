Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 kickstarted with host Amitabh Bachchan returning to present the special silver jubilee season on August 11, 2025. The popular quiz show not only fulfils the dreams of many individuals but also inspires people from all walks of life to prioritise knowledge and wisdom. The latest episode featured an energetic young man named Aditya Joshi from Indore, who found his place opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Accompanied by his parents, Aditya cleared the Jaldi 5 round this week and secured his spot on the hot seat. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Indian Women’s Ice Hockey Team Quits at INR 25 Lakh Question – Can You Answer It?.

The episode started on a very positive note with 19-year-old Aditya Joshi talking about his background and how important KBC was for him and his family. Calling himself a very curious person, Aditya shared that he is currently pursuing double degrees in BA Honours English and Mass Media. When asked what he would do with the winning amount, Aditya said that he would like to use the money to fund his education and pursue a PhD in English and History.

Watch the Promo of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’

Today’s Big Question on ‘KBC 17’

Given his deep knowledge about different topics, Aditya Joshi managed to reach the INR 12.5 lakh question but chose to quit, taking home INR 7.5 lakh. Curious to know the question? We got you covered! Question 12 of today's KBC17 episode was, "In 2025, the Council of the European Union approved which country to become the 21st nation to adopt the Euro as its currency?"

The options provided were:

A. Romania

B. Georgia

C. Serbia

D. Bulgaria

Having used both his lifelines, Aditya was left with no option but to use his last one, the Sanket Suchak. After he used the lifeline, Big B gave him a hint and said that the correct answer had Sofia as the capital. However, Aditya still had no clue and decided to quit the game, taking home INR 7,50,000.

Big B later asked Aditya to make a guess, and he chose Georgia, which was incorrect. Sofia is the capital of Bulgaria; hence, Bulgaria was the right answer.. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Winner Aditya Kumar Opens Up on His INR 1 Crore Triumph, Praise From Amitabh Bachchan and the Role of His Family in His Success.

Watch ‘KBC17’

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Viewers can also stream the popular quiz show on the Sony LIV app.

