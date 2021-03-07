Los Angeles, Mar 7 (PTI) Pussycat Dolls singer Jessica Sutta has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Mikey Marquart.

The singer said she will be giving birth to a baby boy in May.

"It's been an exciting year for me so far. I got some crazy news to share. I'm having a baby. I'm due in May. I've always wanted to be a mommy.

"I swear, I'm going to get so emotional because I'm finally able to say it… It's been so exciting and it's a dream come true," Sutta told Entertainment Tonight.

The pop singer tied the knot with Marquart in September 2019. PTI

