It's their month and it's their day too! On the occasion of Valentine's day, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani revealed a new set of pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. The Shershaah couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace, a resort near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. They hosted a reception in Delhi for their close friends and later in Mumbai on February 12. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Look a Million Dollars at Their Mumbai Wedding Reception (View Pics and Video).

Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and many more celebs attended the grand reception. In the new set of pictures, Kiara was dressed in a sliver-coloured lehenga, teaming it up with a mustard-coloured dupatta. Sidharth was seen in a yellow kurta-pyjama with an embroidered shawl around his neck.

Kiara's stone-studded heavy neckpiece is the highlight of her attire. In the lovey-dovey pictures, the newlyweds exude glamour, love and positivity.Sidharth and Kiara have not specified whether the pictures are from Mehendi or Haldi ceremony. Fans and followers showered their love and blessings on the new couple. Rumoured Couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur Pose With Sidharth Malhotra -Kiara Advani at Their Reception (View Pic).

Check The Adorable Pictures Which Was Recently Shared:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

They wrote in the caption, "Pyaar ka rang chada hai..." Sidharth and Kiara reportedly started dating during the shoot of Shershaah, a film which happens to be the biggest hit in Sidharth's career so far.