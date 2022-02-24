Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): One of the most popular celebrity pairs whose love story transcended from reel to real life is Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

The two, who got married in 1999, are celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary today.

Also Read | Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Have Become Parents, the Duo Welcomes Their First Child Together.

Marking the special day, Ajay took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt message for his wife.

"1999 - Pyaar toh hona hi tha..2022 - Pyaar toh always hai!Happy Anniversary @kajol," he wrote.

Also Read | Daniel Kaluuya Birthday Special: From Chris Washington to Fred Hampton, 5 of the Black Panther Actor's Best Roles!.

Alongside the note, Ajay posted a throwback video from one of the couple's interviews.

In the clip, Ajay can be seen saying, "I am surprised that she is still with me."

Ajay's statement left Kajol saying "aww" and that too with a big smile on her face.

Ajay and Kajol first met on the sets of 'Hulchul' (1995), four years before they tied the knot.

They are doting parents to two children, daughter Nysa and son Yug. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)