One of the best rising British prospects over the years, Daniel Kaluuya has constantly defied expectation. Ever since he appeared in the second episode of Black Mirror, the public eye has been on Kaluuya. That's actually how he even landed a role in Jordan Peele's Get Out. Appearing in an onslaught of acclaimed films since his breakout, Kaluuya certainly has provided us with a lot of top notch content.

Kaluuya has definitely been having his fun in the spotlight by playing amazing characters that are put into rather very dire situations. That's honestly what makes his characters so fun to watch. So to celebrate Daniel Kaluuya's 33rd birthday, let's take a look at five of his best roles.

Colin Tucker (Johnny English Reborn)

One of Kaluuya’s earliest roles, he put on a riot of laughter over here starring alongside Mr Bean actor Rowan Atkinson. He plays the excited partner of MI7 agent Johnny English and is absolutely hilarious in the role. Kaluuya honestly showcased his comedic chops here

Ernest “Slim” Hines (Queen and Slim)

Queen and Slim features an extremely powerful performance from Kaluuya. Ernest, along with Angela, kill a cop in self-defense and go on the run. Kaluuya showcases amazing range for the amount of emotionality his character goes through.

Fred Hampton (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Judas and the Black Messiah features another great and powerful performance from Kaluuya. He plays the activist, Fred Hampton. His role as Hampton really elevated the film as he brought in a lot of energy to this role and really made us buy him as this real life figure.

Chris Washington (Get Out)

The role that sent Kaluuya into worldwide prominence, he plays Chris Washington here. What looks like a rather normal visit to his girlfriend’s house to meet her parents, quickly turns into a nightmare. Chris then has to make it out of the house as the parents turn out to be racists and are out to get him. His performance had a dark humourous undertone to it, and that’s what made him so enjoyable in the role.

Bingham “Bing” Madsen (Black Mirror: Fifteen Million Merits)

Kaluuya’s best role till date, Fifteen Million Merits saw him give an extremely emotional and profound performance that was as grim as they come. Seeing him work his way to the top, just so that he could prove a point, you can feel the frustration he exudes even though he remains stoic in many scenes. It’s a powerhouse of a performance.

We can’t wait to see Daniel Kaluuya reunite with Jordan Peele in Nope which releases this year. With this we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

