Cannes [France], May 14 (ANI): Icon Quentin Tarantino on Tuesday night attended the opening ceremony of the 78th edition of Cannes Film Festival.

He came on the stage and opened the gala with his infectious energy.

Quentin Tarantino also posed on the red carpet with his wife Daniella. He wrapped his arms lovingly around his wife as they posed together.

As per People, this time, he has arrived at the festival as guest of honor. He is scheduled to participate in discussions about the 20th century Western filmmaker George Sherman, whose movies, Comanche Territory and Red Canyon, are screening in the festival's Cannes Classics section. Tarantino previously won the Palme d'Or, Cannes' most prestigious film award, in 1995 for Pulp Fiction; and in 2004, he served as Cannes' jury president.

Earlier on Tuesday, the couple was also photographed holding hands as they arrived at a hotel just ahead of the festival's opening night. Tarantino flashed a peace sign with his right hand at photographers.

The couple had an on-and-off-again relationship until they got engaged in 2017. They share two children: son Leo, 5, who was born in February 2020, and a daughter, 2, who was born in July 2022.

Kickstarted from May 13, Cannes 2025 will take place till May 24. (ANI)

