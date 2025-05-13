The trailer for Aamir Khan’s new film Sitaare Zameen Par has been released online and is receiving a positive response. The film includes moments of self-deprecating humour - such as a scene where Aamir’s character is called "Tingu" by his mother, a term trolls have used for the actor in a derogatory manner in the past. But that’s not the only instance of troll-inspired humour in the trailer. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trailer Review: An Abrasive Aamir Khan Coaches Team of Specially Abled Players in This Heartwarming Sports Comedy.

Another memorable moment features actor Deepraj Rana’s character saying to Aamir’s arrogant coach: "Aap coach bahut acche ho... par aadmi suar ho" ("You are an excellent coach... but as a person, you’re a swine"). If you’re active on social media, you might recognise this as a reference to a viral YouTube comment by a user named Archit Arya.

He once wrote under a video of singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya: "Aapki voice mein bahut saadgi hai Abhijeet Bhattacharya ji par aadmi suar ho" ("There is a lot of simplicity in your voice, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, but as a person, you are a swine"). ‘It’s the Woman’s Fault!’ Abhijeet Bhattacharya Defends Fellow Singer Udit Narayan in The Kiss Controversy, Netizens React to Viral Video.

The Viral YouTube Comment

Viral YouTube Comment on Abhijeet

The comment likely referred to the singer’s history of controversial remarks, including his defence of Salman Khan during the alleged hit-and-run case, in which he blamed the victims for sleeping on the pavement. The comment became a very famous meme, and even though it was written years ago, it keeps popping up on social media from time to time.

The internet has certainly picked up on this line from Sitaare Zameen Par, interpreting it as a clever dig at that infamous troll comment.

Sitaare Zameen Par is the official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Campeones, directed by RS Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The story follows Aamir’s character, a basketball coach who is sentenced to community service after a legal mishap, and ends up mentoring a team of specially abled teenagers. As they train for a tournament, mutual respect and friendships begin to blossom. Genelia Deshmukh plays the female lead, marking her first on-screen pairing with Aamir Khan. The film is set to release in cinemas on June 20, 2025.

