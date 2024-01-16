Entertainment News | Quinta Brunson and Ayo Edibiri Snag Early Wins at Long-delayed Emmys

Los Angeles, Jan 16 (AP) Quinta Brunson won best actress in a comedy at the Emmy Awards for the show she created, "Abbott Elementary", becoming the first Black woman to win the award in more than 40 years and the first from a network show to win it in more than a decade.

"I love making 'Abbott Elementary' so much and I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy," Brunson said from the stage at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, fighting back tears. The writer-actor was among the stars with standout looks on the Emmys' silver carpet.

Other early winners included Matthew Macfadyen for "Succession", Jennifer Coolidge for "The White Lotus" and Ayo Edibiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach for "The Bear".

Brunson had won a writing Emmy for her mockumentary about a predominantly Black and chronically underfunded grade school in Philadelphia, but this is her first for acting. Isabel Sanford of "The Jeffersons" was the only previous Black woman to win the category in 1981.

With a major role that got her a Golden Globe as a lead actor just eight days earlier, Edibiri became the first winner to take the stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, claiming her first career Emmy with her first nomination at age 28.

On FX's "The Bear", she played Sydney Adamu, a striving chef who attempts to help Jeremy Allen White's Carmie to turn a Chicago sandwich shop into an elite restaurant.

"This is a show about family and found family and real family," Edibiri said from the stage in her acceptance.

