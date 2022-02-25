New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): After wrapping the shoot of 'Thank You' with Naga Chaitanya in Moscow and finishing the schedule of 'Sardar' with Karthi in Chennai, actor Raashii Khanna has now resumed shooting for her Bollywood film 'Yodha' with Sidharth Malhotra.

Filming a month-long schedule for Dharma Productions' 'Yodha', Raashii is switching between Lonavala, Mumbai and Delhi for her Bollywood film debut.

Offering more details about the same, a source revealed, "Raashii has been on an extremely packed schedule, beginning with the shoot in Moscow for Thank You, then starting Sardar in Chennai, she also has been juggling promotions of her OTT debut 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' with Ajay Devgn."

"Now, Raashii has resumed shooting for Yodha, the team already shot for a portion in Lonavala and are currently filming in Mumbai, post which the team will fly to Delhi to shoot for the remaining parts. Raashii plays the lead opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha and has a very pivotal role in the film," the source added.

Recently, the trailer of her OTT debut 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' was released. She would be seen playing a psychopath in the movie that also stars Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

Apart from 'Yodha', 'Rudra', 'Thank You' and 'Sardar', Raashii Khanna will also be seen in 'Thiruchitrabalam' with south superstar Dhanush. She also has Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project starring Vijay Sethupati and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. (ANI)

