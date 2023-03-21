Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Singer Rahul Vaidya, on Tuesday, unveiled the first poster of his upcoming romantic track 'Prem Kahani'.

Taking to Instagram, Rahul shared the poster which he captioned, "Aiyye Aapko Sunate Hai Ek Pyaari si 'Prem Kahani' 23rd march on my youtube channel at 12 pm."

Composed and penned by Aniket Shukla and sung by Rahul Vaidya, the song will be out on March 23, 2023.

The romantic track features Rahul and his wife actor Disha Parmar.

Soon after the makers unveiled the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor Jasmin Bhasin commented, "Oh my goddd."

Aly Goni wrote, "Bhaiya aur bhabi," followed by a red heart emoticon.

"Waited eagerly for the poster and Song to be out ! Well half of it is accomplished and rest half will be accomplished tomorrow!," a fan wrote.

"Both of you are Slaying it bhau," another fan wrote.

In the poster, the couple could be seen kissing each other.

Rahul and Disha got married on July 16, 2021. The couple tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony which took place in Mumbai. They had been dating for a few years, and later, Rahul proposed to her during an episode of Bigg Boss 14. After months of speculation, Disha finally arrived on the show and accepted his proposal.

Disha gained a lot of popularity for her performance in the Tv serial 'Bade Ache Lagte Hain Season 2' in which she was seen opposite actor Nakuul Mehta. (ANI)

