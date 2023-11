Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): Rapper Raja Kumari on Saturday unveiled a music video for her song 'No Nazar'.

The song comes from Raja Kumari's own label 'Godmother Records'.

Excited about the song, Kumari said, "No Nazar is a song that was written during a dark time in my life. I wrote the lyrics like a protection spell so that anyone that listens to it is protected from the evil eye and negative energy. If your energy is aligned then no one can mess with you! Releasing it around Diwali seemed fitting as the festival celebrates the triumph of light over darkness!"

Meanwhile, Raja Kumari is currently being appreciated for her latest song 'Sherni Aayi' from Sushmita Sen-starrer 'Aarya 3'.

Opening up about her collaboration with Sushmita, Kumari said, "Shooting for the music video for Sherni Aayi was a different experience altogether! This is the first time I have collaborated with Sushmita Sen and have always heard about the kind of aura she brings to the set - and witnessing this in person was just beautiful. The kind of positivity that she brings, lights up the entire shoot and that's exactly what happened during the shoot of Sherni Aayi! I have always admired Sushmita Sen's strength and being a part of this music video for Disney+ Hotstar's Aarya was like a dream come true for me. Even more so because it's about two strong women coming together to inspire strength and power and I truly stand for that! Even as I sang these lyrics, I got goosebumps as I could feel the power that Aarya embodies. This anthem is a tribute to all the shernis out there, embracing their own uniqueness and facing challenges head-on."

Prior to it, Raja Kumari gained appreciation for her rap in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'. (ANI)

