Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 14 (ANI): Megastar Rajinikanth was spotted at the Chennai airport on Thursday.

He arrived in the city after shooting for his film 'Vettaiyan' in Hyderabad.

In the visuals captured by the shutterbugs, Rajinikanth can be seen greeting fans with folded hands while making his way to his car.

Rajinikanth was all smiles and happily posed for pictures with a few fans.

Speaking of 'Vettaiyan', it is directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film also features legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, actors Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh. The film will be released in the latter part of 2024

Recently, Rajinikanth has joined hands with ace producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

A few days ago, the social media handle of Nadiadwala Grandson dropped a picture of Rajinikanth with Sajid Nadiadwala.

"It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary Rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together," Nadiawala said in a post on X.

More details regarding the duo's collaboration are awaited.

Rajinikanth was last seen in his daughter Aishwarya's film 'Lal Salaam'. The Tamil-language sports drama tackles themes of caste oppression and religious discrimination and opened to mixed reviews. Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles, while Rajinikanth is seen in an extended cameo as Moideen Bhai. (ANI)

