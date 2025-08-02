Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 2 (ANI): Rajinikanth's upcoming film 'Coolie,' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has officially received an A (Adults Only) certificate from the censor board.

This marks the superstar's first A-rated film in many years, hinting that the film will be packed with intense and unfiltered action.

The makers of the film took to their X account to make the announcement. They shared a new poster with a caption that read, "#Coolie censored. #Coolie releasing worldwide August 14th."

'Coolie' is an action thriller with a star-studded cast. Alongside Rajinikanth, the film features actors Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Soubin Shahir. Rajinikanth plays the role of Deva in the film.

However, one big highlight of the much-awaited film is the reunion of 'Thalaiva' and actor Aamir Khan after nearly three decades.

The two last worked together in the 1995 film 'Aatank Hi Aatank.' In 'Coolie', Aamir Khan will be seen as Dahaa. A poster showing Aamir's rugged new look was recently shared by the makers.

The music for Coolie is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. So far, three songs from the film, "Monica," "Chikitu," and "PowerHouse," have been released and have received a good response online.

Coolie is produced by by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner and is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on August 14, just a day before Independence Day. It will clash at the box office with another big release, War 2, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. (ANI)

