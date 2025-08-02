Just when fans were celebrating Saiyaara’s incredible box office streak, Ahaan Panday gave the internet something else to talk about by eating a scorpion! Yes, in a shocking new video that has now gone viral, the young star is seen calmly picking up what appears to be a fried scorpion and eating it without Hesitation. Are ‘Saiyaara’ Stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Secretly Vacationing in Bali Amid Their Romantic Musical’s Blockbuster Success? Viral Social Media Videos Hint So – WATCH.

Watch Ahaan Panday Eat a Scorpion:

Ahaan Panday Eats Scorpion?! Netizens Shocked by Viral Video

The dramatic music and stunned expressions around him only amplified the shock factor. Fans quickly took to the comment section to express everything from disbelief to pure horror. “Yaar ye maine kyu dekhliiiii,”(Oh man, why did I have to see this!) one user commented, while another joked, “He’s eating my zodiac sign.” Some simply couldn’t handle it “No Ahhaaniiii!” wrote one fan, and another added, “Cheeee, yuck.” A flood of vomit emojis followed, making it clear that viewers were grossed out yet hooked. Whether the bite was real or staged remains unknown, but the buzz around Ahaan is very real.

Fans Reactions on Ahaan Panday’s Viral Video – See Comments

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @filum_shilum)

Ahaan Panday’s ‘Saiyaara’ Crosses INR 440 Cr Worldwide

Meanwhile, Saiyaara, co-starring Aneet Padda and directed by Mohit Suri, continues to dominate the box office. After a historic two-week run, the film has collected INR 284.75 crore in India and crossed INR 440 crore globally. Even with a slightly lower Day 15 collection of INR 4.25 crore, the film remains a roaring success.

‘Saiyaara’ Beats ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘Tiger 3’

The movie has already surpassed blockbusters like Kabir Singh, Tiger 3, Dhoom 3 and Brahmastra in India net collections. It’s now inching close to giants like Kalki 2898 AD and Sultan. The buzz was so intense that even Ajay Devgn postponed Son of Sardaar 2 to avoid a clash. Is ‘Saiyaara’ Boy Ahaan Panday Dating Miss Mizoram 2023 Zuali Chhangte After Shruti Chauhan and Tara Sutaria? Reddit Post Sparks Buzz (View Post)

Ahaan Panday’s Scorpion Stunt to Box Office Smash

From bold food dares to box office domination, Ahaan Panday is clearly having a breakout moment. Whether it’s his screen presence or his unexpected antics off-screen, one thing’s for sure the internet just can’t stop watching.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2025 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).