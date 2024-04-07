Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Rajkummar Rao who is set to portray visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla in his upcoming biopic recently shared a video of his meeting with Srikanth Bolla.

Following the release of Rao's initial look as Srikanth, the actor shared a touching video of their encounter and announced the trailer release date.

Rajkummar on Sunday took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video from the Srikanth movie set, showing him enjoying his time with the real-life Srikanth Bolla.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Behind The Scenes. Some special moments and heartfelt conversations from the sets of #Srikanth. Trailer out on 09.04.2024. Releasing in cinemas on 10th May 2024."

Recently, Rajkummar posted a video unveiling his look for the biopic of industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The video features him as Srikanth, running with joy, and ends with the movie's title and release date displayed on the screen.

Sharing the video on his Instagram, Rao wrote, "A journey that will inspire you to open your eyes! Aap sabka nazariya badalne aa raha hai #Srikanth. Releasing in cinemas on 10th May 2024." Alaya F who also is a part of the movie shared the video on her Instagram with a similar caption.

Srikanth Bolla is an Indian entrepreneur who founded Bollant Industries, providing employment to unskilled and differently-abled individuals. Born visually impaired in 1992 near Hyderabad, his life story is inspiring.

Returning to India, Srikanth focused on creating job opportunities for people with disabilities. The film featuring Rajkummar Rao will honor his remarkable journey.

Produced by T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, the movie is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit. (ANI)

