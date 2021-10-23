New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): 'Baahubali' star Prabhas received a plethora of wishes from friends and members of the film fraternity as he turned a year older on Saturday.

Despite being late to wish, it was actor Ram Charan's special note for him that grabbed social media attention.

Also Read | The Box: Divya Agarwal Opens Up About Her Upcoming Short Film on Mental Health.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ram wrote, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Darling Prabhas. Keep shining and spreading love like you always do!!"

If ongoing rumours in media are to be believed, the two of the highest-paid actors of Indian cinema will soon be seen working together in a multi-starrer.

Also Read | Britney Spears Shares 'Bittersweet' Journey of Watching Sons Grow Up With Throwback Clicks From Her Beach Vacay.

Speaking of their work fronts, Ram Charan will soon be seen playing the lead in magnum opuses like SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', 'Acharya', and '#RC15' co-starring Kiara Advani.

Whereas, Prabhas will be seen playing the lead role in 'Radhe Shyam', whose intriguing teaser was released today, as a treat to his fans.

He also has Om Raut's action drama 'Adipurush', Prashanth Neel's magnum opus 'Salaar', and Nag Ashwin's project 'K' alongside Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)