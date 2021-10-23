Just like any other mother, singer Britney Spears too wishes her teenage children to stay babies forever. The Grammy-winner took a trip down memory lane and shared major throwback pictures from her beach vacay with her sons when they were toddlers. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Toxic' singer dug out a series of priceless pictures featuring her sons enjoying a day at the beach with mom. Britney Spears Is Free: Cher, Tayshia Adams and Others Shower Love on the Singer As Her Father Gets Suspended From Conservatorship After 13 Years.

Sharing the pictures, Britney penned down an emotional note, reflecting on what it's been like to watch her two teenage sons grow up. "So bittersweet to see them get older ... why can't they just stay babies forever ??? They will always be MINE!!!!!" she captioned the post. The singer is usually private about her life with her sons, but Britney gave an update about his sons "unfortunately" all grown up in September in honour of their birthdays. Britney Spears Thanks Fans for ‘Freeing’ Her From Conservatorship, Says She’s Speechless (Watch Video).

Britney shares sons Jayden James, who turned 15 on September 12, and Sean Preston, who turned 16 on September 14, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.Meanwhile, the pop star recently got engaged to her boyfriend Sam Asghari.An insider told E! News that Britney and Sam act like a "family" with her sons, and Sam hopes the couple can have kids of their own.Britney and Sam got engaged on September 12, just days after the 'Toxic' singer's father, Jamie, filed a petition to end the conservatorship that has ruled her life for 13 years.

The songstress deactivated her Instagram account after announcing her engagement news. A source close to her told People magazine that she "is taking a break, as many celebrities do." "It was her decision, and nothing else should be read into it. She is in a great place, legally and personally," the source added. She returned to Instagram following a weekend gateway to Palm Springs where she celebrated her engagement with Sam. The 39-year-old singer was previously married to Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004, and backup dancer Kevin from 2004 to 2007.

