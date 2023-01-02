Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): 2023 has just started and it already looks like it's the year of celebrations and happy vibes.

Several Indian celebrities are all set to welcome their little bundle of joy this year. Check out the list of Indian celebrities who will embrace parenthood in 2023.

Also Read | Fashion Faceoff: Manushi Chhillar or Tara Sutaria, Who Wore This Sharara Set Better?.

1. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmEAJpJJbp1/

Also Read | Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Accused Sheezan Khan Bail Plea Hearing to Take Place on Jan 7.

South superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are expecting their first child. Ram Charan's father, superstar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to share the news.

The announcement read - "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana and Anil Kamineni."

2. Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmY_dw3qYVa/

'Bigg Boss 7' winner Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar are expecting their first child together. She broke the news with an adorable animated video in December last year which reads, "One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey."

3. Neha Marda and Aayushman Agarwal

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClVD-D9vw9m/

Tv serial 'Balika Vadhu' actor Neha Marda is currently expecting her first child with her husband Aayushman Agarwal. Taking to Instagram, in November last year, Neha shared an adorable picture with her husband and wrote, "Shri Shivaya Namastubhyam. Finally god has arrived in me. Baby Coming soon 202."

4. Atlee - Krishna Priya

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmOI8I2BiHY/

The Indian filmmaker, Atlee along with his wife Krishna Priya in December 2022 and made a special announcement that has left their fans in absolute bliss.

Atlee's wife Krishna Priya took to social media recently and announced her pregnancy with some adorable pictures of her with Indian filmmaker. She captioned the post, "Happy to announce that we are pregnant and need all your blessing and love...With love Atlee & Priya". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)