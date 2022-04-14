Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): The big day for Kapoors and Bhatts is finally here as star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot today at the 'Barfi' actor's Bandra residence Vastu.

The couple's team distributed refreshments to the media personnel who are stationed outside Vastu to capture visuals of the guests arriving.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Akash Ambani and Wife Shloka Ambani Join B-Town Couple’s Wedding Festivities.

The refreshment box contained snacks including a samosa, a sandwich, a packet of chips and a gulab jamun.

Several guests including Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Ayan Mukerji were spotted arriving at the wedding venue earlier today.

Also Read | Love Lies Bleeding: Kristen Stewart to Star in Rose Glass’ Romantic Thriller.

The pre-wedding festivities including a special pooja and mehendi ceremony were conducted on Wednesday.

The details about the wedding date were confirmed yesterday by Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and mother Neetu Kapoor while talking to the media after attending the couple's mehendi ceremony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)