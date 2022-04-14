Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally set to tie the knot at the Barfi actor's Bandra residence, Vastu, today. Ahead of the grand ceremony, several guests were spotted arriving at the wedding venue. Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Ambani also marked their presence at the ceremony. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Filmmakers Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Luv Ranjan Attend Star Couple’s Wedding.

High security was deployed outside Vastu to avoid any chaos. On Wednesday, the pre-wedding festivities including a special pooja and mehendi ceremony were conducted. Celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Ayan Mukerji graced the occasion with their presence. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hubby Saif Ali Khan Look Perfect in Baby Pink Indian Attire (View Pics).

The details about the wedding date were confirmed yesterday by Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and mother Neetu Kapoor while talking to the media after attending the couple's mehendi ceremony.

