Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor returned to Mumbai in the early hours of Friday after attending the India Art Fair on its opening day in New Delhi.

The actors were spotted coming out of the airport in their casual attires.

The 'Brahmastra' actor wore a grey pullover and black cut-sleeve jacket. He covered his face with a white face mask. He was also seen wearing reading glasses.

Arjun, on the other hand, looked dapper as he wore a brown jacket over a white t-shirt.

The India Art Fair is hosted by India Art Fair, the Indian subsidiary of Angus Montgomery Arts, an art exhibition consulting firm based in London. This 2024 expo features major artists, galleries and institutions from major developed countries such as the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, Singapore, and Indonesia, etc.

India Art Fair launched its momentous 15th edition from 1--4 February 2024 with its biggest presentation of exhibitors yet. Alongside the fair, India Art Fair is also at the center of a month-long parallel programme that sees Delhi-based galleries, institutions, and collectives organize special exhibitions and events across the city, giving visibility to its vibrant cultural ecosystem.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir was last seen in 'Animal', for which he also bagged the award for Best Actor in a leading role (Male) at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also starred Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

He will be next seen in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War' alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Arjun was last seen in 'The Lady Killer' opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

He will be next seen in an upcoming untitled film with Bhumi and Rakul Preet Singh. (ANI)

