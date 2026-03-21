Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], March 21 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Saturday conducted consular and attestation service outreach camps across multiple cities in Saudi Arabia, assisting members of the Indian diaspora.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said, "Glimpses of consular and attestation services being rendered by the Embassy of India at Dammam, Jubail and Hail today. The consular issues of Indian diaspora, visiting the centre, are being addressed satisfactorily."

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https://x.com/IndianEmbRiyadh/status/2035279153826546172

According to a post on X by 'India in Saudi Arabia', embassy officials offered services in Dammam, Jubail, and Hail on Saturday.

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The embassy shared glimpses of the outreach camps, stating that consular and attestation services were provided to Indian nationals at the locations. It added that the consular issues of members of the Indian diaspora visiting the centres were being addressed satisfactorily.

Earlier on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep condolences following the death of an Indian national in Riyadh, as the government continues to coordinate the repatriation of citizens caught in the escalating West Asia conflict.

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia confirmed the fatality following recent security incidents in the Saudi capital on March 18. In an official statement, the diplomatic mission of India in Saudi Arabia, "The Embassy of India expresses its deepest condolences on the tragic demise of an Indian national in Riyadh due to recent events on March 18th."

Addressing an Inter-Ministerial Briefing in the national capital New Delhi, Additional Secretary in the Gulf Division at the Ministry of External Affairs, Aseem Mahajan, confirmed the latest casualty.

"Late last night, we received information regarding the tragic demise of an Indian national during an attack in Riyadh on 18th March. We express our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. Our mission in Riyadh is in touch with the family and is coordinating closely with the local authorities for the early return of mortal remains to India," Mahajan stated.

The Embassy further highlighted that its officials are actively engaging with the relatives to facilitate necessary formalities and provide consular assistance. "The Embassy is in touch with the family and local authorities. We remain committed to extending all possible assistance in this matter," the mission's statement added. (ANI)

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