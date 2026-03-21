Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], March 21 (ANI): Former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi has demanded a CBI investigation into the suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a District Manager of Warehouse Corporation in Amritsar, after he was allegedly tortured by AAP MLA Laljit Singh Bhullar, who was forced to resign as state Transport Minister today after opposition parties demanded action against him.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann today accepted Bhullar's resignation, following the political uproar triggered by a Randhawa's suicide. According to the Chief Minister's Office, Mann has directed the Chief Secretary to conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter and has asserted that "no negligence of any kind will be tolerated".

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Randhawa was allegedly tortured by Minister Bhullar and later died by suicide.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, CM Bhagwant Mann said, "A District Manager of a warehouse has died by suicide. It is very sad, and we have taken the resignation of Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar so that the investigation can be carried out impartially."

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Strongly criticising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) , Channi said "government is in hands of criminal-minded leaders" and demanded action against Bhullar.

"An educated man died of suicide due to the AAP government. The CBI should investigate the incident, and action should be taken against those behind the incident. It was a mistake that the government was given into the hands of criminal-minded leaders. They are arresting journalists and taking action against social media. Now, the minister physically assaulted the man," Channi told reporters.

He said, "The Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar should have been arrested rather than being asked to resign. Now the Chief Secretary will carry out the investigation rather than the police. A pattern can be seen where, one after another, the resignations of the ministers are being sought. The Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, should resign as he has no moral right to continue as CM."

Earlier, Shiromani Akali Dal General Secretary Bikram Singh Majithia asked the state government to conduct a fair, independent probe, including a CBI investigation, and provide justice to the victim.

The row came to light when Majithia and other leaders shared a purported video of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, where he mentioned the minister. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)