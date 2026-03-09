Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Bollywood star couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have offered a heartwarming update from their lives, taking fans on their path to parenthood.

In a joint post, Randeep and Lin shared pictures from what appeared to be their maternity photoshoot.

Also Read | Anne Hathaway's Career Renaissance; How the 'Interstellar' Star Overcame 'Hathahate' To Rule 2026 – Details Inside.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DVp8_RVkvgB/

The pictures capture a warm, loving atmosphere, showing Lin and Randeep softly caressing her baby bump while posing for the camera.

Also Read | Ryan Gosling Hosts SNL 2026: Harry Styles Cameo and Anoushka Shankar Performance Go Viral (Watch).

Exuding the soft pregnancy glow, Lin chose a white knitted dress paired with a matching cardigan, while Randeep was dressed in a rust-coloured polo t-shirt.

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with love-filled messages and greetings for the couple.

In November last year, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child, perfectly timing the revelation on their second wedding anniversary.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Randeep Hooda shared a heartwarming photo of himself and his wife, sitting in a forest by a bonfire. The duo announced, calling this moment the beginning of a beautiful new chapter in their lives.

While sharing the photo, the soon-to-be-parents couple wrote, "Two years of love, adventure, and now... a little wild one on the way."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DRoRcPXEqld/

Randeep and Lin got married in an intimate Manipuri ceremony in 2023. Earlier, on several occasions, the actor openly spoke about their shared values, love for nature, and commitment to a grounded life.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen in 'Jaat', which also starred Sunny Deol.

Work is currently underway on the sequel, which will mark the return of Gopichand Malineni's return as the director, with Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Y, and TG Vishwa Prasad continuing as producers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)