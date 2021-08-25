Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI): Actor Randeep Hooda is extremely happy as he recently got to meet Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra.

On Wednesday, Randeep took to Instagram and shared a picture of him sharing smiles with Neeraj, who became the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold medal at the Tokyo Games.

Also Read | Chehre Director Rumy Jafry and Producer Anand Pandit Explain Why Making a Mystery Thriller is a Tricky Affair (LatestLY Exclusive).

"Where does one go from the top? Very few face this question and even fewer have the answers. Upon meeting you, I deeply feel that you do brother @Neeraj_chopra1," he captioned the image.

While praising Neeraj, Randeep called him 'Kasuta manas' (amazing human being).

Also Read | Laal Singh Chaddha, Spider-Man: No Way From Home, Pushpa Crowd December 2021 – A Blessing Or A Mistake for Box Office? (LatestLY Exclusive).

For the unversed, both Randeep and Neeraj hail from Haryana.

On the work front, Randeep will soon be seen in the web series 'Inspector Avinash', and the film 'Unfair and Lovely'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)