New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh have reached Delhi to scout locations for the shoot of the upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

On Wednesday, Karan took to Instagram and posted a selfie with Ranveer.

"Ranveer uska naam," Karan captioned the post.

He didn't mention anything about the film's recce but a source close to the director's team has confirmed that the two are in Delhi to search locations where they can shoot their film.

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. It will star Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Announcing 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' on July 6, Karan wrote on Twitter: "Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy ."

Karan will only direct the film, which is scheduled to release in 2022. (ANI)

