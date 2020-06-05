Entertainment News | Ranveer Singh Marks 5 Years of 'Dil Dhadakne Do' with Throwback Selfie

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Actor Ranveer Singh marked the fifth anniversary of his hit film 'Dil Dhadakne Do' with a throwback picture from the sets of the film.

Ranveer took to Instagram to post the selfie.

Also Read | Ryan Murphy Reveals That He Signed Jim Parsons For Hollywood So That He Could Leave Sheldon Behind.

"5 years of #DilDhadakneDo," he wrote in the caption.

Struck by nostalgia with Ranveer's picture, director of the film Zoya Akhtar commented, "take me back."

Also Read | Mysskin to Team Up with Simbu for an Action Thriller?.

The post was flooded with scores of messages by fans and friends of the actor.

'Dil Dhadakne Do' also starred Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, and Shefali Shah.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film was based on the life-changing experiences of a family. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)