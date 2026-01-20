Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): Actor Rasha Thadani is set to enter a new phase of her career, making her singing debut with the song 'Chaap Tilak' from her upcoming film 'Laikey Laikaa'.

In a music video shared by Zee Music Company, Rasha could be seen showcasing her singing skills, leaving fans impressed with her powerful vocals.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan To Collaborate With 'Kill' Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat on Mythological Action Adventure? Here's What We Know.

Sung by Rasha and IP Singh, the song has been composed by Faridkot (Rajarshi Sanyal and IP Singh). The lyrics have been penned by Sidharth-Garima and Singh.

https://youtu.be/LU6sM1ElzQo

Also Read | Amid Cheating Controversy, Karan Aujla Adds Ahmedabad, Kolkata and More Cities to P-Pop Culture India Tour 2026.

Taking to her Instagram story, Rasha shared her emotions about the song's release. "My first song, with all your blessings," she wrote.

This came days after the makers released the first look poster of the film across social media platforms.

Taking to their Instagram, Phantom Studios shared the poster of the film. The photo features the blood-drenched shoes of a boy and a girl as they stand on the stairs. The film is being directed by Saurabh Gupta.

While sharing the poster, Phanom Studios wrote, "Earn Love!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTcUi-kjAy7/

Following this, they also unveiled a series of character posters from the film, offering a glimpse into Rasha and Abhay Verma's story.

Actor Abhay Verma was earlier seen in the film Munjya, which was rooted in Marathi folklore. It also starred Mona Singh and Sathyaraj. The movie was directed by Aditya Sarpotdar.

The film follows the story of the eponymous mythical creature and his havoc in the life of Bittu, played by Abhay Verma. In the film, Mona plays Pummy, a single working mother who is overly protective of Bittu.

As for Rasha Thadani, the actress made her debut in Bollywood with the film 'Azaad' in 2025. Set in pre-independence India, 'Azaad' featured Ajay Devgn as a skilled horse rider with a deep bond with his horse.

In a dramatic turn of events, Ajay faces off against the British and, during the chaos, his beloved horse goes missing. The responsibility of finding the lost horse falls on Aaman Devgn's character. Aaman is Ajay Devgn's nephew. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film received widespread praise for its powerful performances and engaging storyline. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)