Singer-songwriter Karan Aujla has announced the extension of his India tour amid the allegations surrounding infidelity. The singer, who recently celebrated his birthday, has now added Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow and Ludhiana to the itinerary.

The tour now spans 12 cities across the country, including debut stadium performances. Talking about the same, Karan Aujla said, “The love from India has always been unreal, and my fans have truly been my day ones. As I turn a year older, I wanted to keep them at the centre of the celebration. Expanding the tour and visiting more cities is my way of celebrating this journey with everyone who’s been part of it”.

Karan Aujla Expands His P-Pop Culture India Tour 2026

The P-Pop Culture India Tour 2026 builds on the momentum of his It Was All A Dream India Tour in 2024. The tour is produced and promoted by Team Innovation. Meanwhile, Karan Aujla has recently been at the centre of a viral cheating-allegation controversy after a Canada-based artiste, Ms Gori, publicly claimed that she was in a secret relationship with him without knowing he was married to his wife, Palak Aujla. She alleged that Aujla did not disclose his marital status during their involvement and even suggested that his team tried to suppress her side of the story online.

These posts spread rapidly across social media and sparked intense public discussion about responsibility, reputation, and transparency in celebrity relationships. The controversy also drew reactions from others in the public eye. Actress Parul Gulati released a video defending Karan Aujla, calling the allegations baseless and affirming that he is devoted to his wife, even as she critiqued the accuser’s claims. In response, Gori criticised public dismissals of her account, arguing that women are often discouraged from sharing their stories.

