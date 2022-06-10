Washington [US], June 10 (ANI): Late American actor and producer's daughter, Karsen, on Thursday, for the first time, spoke out about his death.

According to Fox News, she took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of the 'Goodfellas' actor holding her as a child. In the post's caption, she wrote, "Those who knew him, loved him. You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything."

This was the first image that Karsen posted on her Insta handle since 2020. She is the late actor's only child who he shared with ex-wife Michelle Grace.

Karsen has multiple acting credits to her name and even appeared in several episodes of her father's police show 'Shades of Blue' in 2018, playing a vision of his character's dead daughter.

Late last month, Ray Liotta's fiance, Jacy Nittolo shared a series of images of the two of them on Instagram, writing, "My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable."

"The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn't get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of," the post continued. She added, "He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I've ever known... and even that is an understatement."

As per Fox News, on May 26, Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic at the age of 67. At the time of his death, he was on a location filming the movie 'Dangerous Waters'. (ANI)

