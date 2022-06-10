Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mahabalipuram, Chennai, after seven years of relationship. Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulated the couple on social media, while Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Karthi, Sarath Kumar, Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi and Mani Ratnam, among many others, attended the ceremony. Here are the lovely photos from the dreamy wedding, sharing mangalsutra and varmala moments. Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Nayanthara, Whose Red Bridal Look Will You Like to Imitate?

Seven years after they started seeing each other, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are now wife and husband.

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Mahabalipuram, Chennai on Thursday.

Nayanthara chose to wear a vermillion red, custom-designed saree by Monica Shah of Jade. She opted for a Goenka India seven-layered neckpiece with diamonds, rose cuts, polki, and emeralds, as well as a thick choker. Her royal outfit was complemented by emerald ear studs and an emerald and diamond maang tikka.

Vignesh opted for a veshti, kurta and shawl - all handcrafted by the master craftsmen of JADE atelier. Also, the attires were personalised with the couple's names.

Vignesh is seen tying the sacred 'Thali` around Nayanthara`s neck.

Vignesh is seen sealing the special moment by giving a kiss on Nayanthara's forehead.