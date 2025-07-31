London [UK], July 31 (ANI): The 007-inspired game show, '007: Road To A Million', will be returning for its second season on Amazon Prime Video this summer. It will globally stream on the OTT platform from August 22.

A total of 16 contestants, joining the show in pairs, will be participating in the new season. From Bangkok towers to Bahamas shark dives, they'll face epic challenges testing skills and relationships.

Also Read | Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Attends Katy Perry's Montreal Concert After Cosy Dinner Date, Fuels Rumours of Budding Romance Post Recent Splits (Watch Video).

The slowest pairs face elimination in the tense "Killer Question" and only one duo will reach London for a shot at 1 million pounds, as per the press note shared by the makers of the show.

Contestants will face live scorpions in Thailand, scale Bangkok's Sinn Sathorn Tower, brave dizzying Alpine cable cars, fire guns in a historic Hacienda in Mexico, and dive through shark-infested waters in the Bahamas, as they compete in this high-voltage global adventure show.

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2025: Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan’s Sarees to Wear for Your Special Celebration (View Pics).

Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Brian Cox returns as The Controller, overseeing a new cast of everyday heroes from across British society. Series 2 of '007: Road To A Million' is an eight-part UK original show.

Let's take a look at the contestants who will be participating in the show.

Dylan (L) & Dan (R)

The father-son duo are on a journey to reconnect and heal from a difficult past. As per the press note, Dan is a cancer survivor who faced life-altering challenges and hopes to make up for lost time.

As for his son Dylan, who has autism and overcame early adversity, is eager to broaden his horizons and create new memories with his dad.

Dylan is thoughtful and analytical, and though he can at times get frustrated with his dad, he loves him dearly. Dan is a deeply supportive dad, patient and wants Dylan to shine. Dan works as a Civil Servant for the Ministry of Defence, and Dylan currently works as a Bartender, as per the press note shared by the makers.

Cat (L) & Maiya (R)

The ambitious sisters from London are determined to prove they have grit, drive, and resilience. Maiya is a law student with dreams of becoming a barrister, who attributes her strong moral compass to her upbringing.

As per the press note, Maiya is emotional and fears letting her older sister down, however she has hidden strengths.

As for Cat, she is a successful model. She is competitive, determined and fiercely protective of her younger sister. Both are eager to step outside their comfort zones and challenge assumptions about their background.

Ricky (L) & Noddy (R)

Lifelong friends born just hours apart, Ricky and Noddy have faced extraordinary challenges - from a difficult upbringing and illness to family upheaval - and have emerged with humour, heart and an unbreakable bond.

The pair are fiercely loyal and emotionally in sync. They are both strategic and decisive.

Whilst Ricky is a tactical thinker, Noddy is the more emotionally intuitive of the two. Ricky works as an Area Manager for the Gas Emergency Service, while Noddy is a Construction Operations Manager, as per the press note.

Shabina (L) & Sid (R)

The married couple of 30 years from Ilford are devoted parents now ready to prioritise themselves. With Shabina working in the civil service and Sid being a London Underground ticket inspector, they believe their secret weapon is their mix of sharp instincts and analytical thinking.

Lifelong Spurs fans with a shared sense of humour, they're embracing this rare opportunity for adventure together.

As per the press note, Sid is impulsive and likes to get stuck into things, whereas Shabina is more cautious. The pair believe their love of competition is something that brings them closer together.

Asaad (L) & Jamilah (R)

The pair are a close-knit brother and sister duo from Newcastle, bonded by shared values, resilience, and a deep family connection.

With Jamilah focused on building a future for her teenage son and Asaad navigating starting a family with his wife, they're embracing this adventure as a chance to relive their youthful spirit and pursue life-changing goals together, as per the press note.

The pair are a positive force, competitive and confident in both their own and each other's abilities. Jamilah is a Community Relations Manager, and Asaad is a Wind Turbine Engineer.

Rob (L) & Alex (R)

The married couple of 25 years brings a shared drive for excellence to the proceedings. Alex, a multilingual former gymnast and corporate finance advisor, and Rob, an engineer-turned-entrepreneur, are high achievers motivated not by money but by the thrill of competition and the chance to win as a pair.

As per the press note, Alex is ambitious and a perfectionist, whilst Rob is the calmer and more patient of the pair. Alex was raised in Singapore and now lives in London with Rob, who grew up in Birmingham.

Steven (L) & Shelley (R)

Married couple for 28 years, Steven and Shelley are devoted partners navigating the next chapter of their lives as they approach an empty nest.

As per the press note, Steven is very excitable, tending to act first and think later, while Shelley, on the other hand, likes to have a plan and brings a more calming energy to the pair. Based in Bromley, South London, Shelley works as a Housing Officer, and Steven is a cab Driver.

Sam (L) & Luke (R)

Sam and Luke, lifelong friends from Bridlington, bring resilience and camaraderie to the challenge. Luke is a single father living in Manchester, working as an English Teacher at a secondary school.

Whereas, Sam is a charity coordinator, trainee goldsmith and model who rebuilt his life after losing his leg in a motorbike accident.

As per the press note, Sam is adventurous and resilient. The pair know each other inside out and have great banter together. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)